Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 929,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,223,000 after acquiring an additional 197,496 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 831,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,994,000 after acquiring an additional 42,897 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 309,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,708,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after acquiring an additional 96,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 233,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $146.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.49. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $202.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.15 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

RNR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $223.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

