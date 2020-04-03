Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Stantec by 237.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $5,072,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Stantec by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 574,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 263,409 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $3,727,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 3,007.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 227,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 219,964 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STN stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. Stantec has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $31.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average is $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $682.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1163 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

