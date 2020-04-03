Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Susan Elaine Hartman Purchases 498 Shares

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Susan Elaine Hartman bought 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$35.03 per share, with a total value of C$17,447.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$580,067.87.

Stantec stock traded down C$0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$36.43. The stock had a trading volume of 198,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,362. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of C$26.67 and a 52-week high of C$42.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 21.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.17.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$905.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.6300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

STN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Stantec from C$46.00 to C$44.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Stantec from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.05.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.