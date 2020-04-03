Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Director Myron E. Ullman III Sells 4,252 Shares

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.05. 14,660,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,750,411. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.83. The stock has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 36,926 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

