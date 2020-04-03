Startcoin (START) Hits Market Cap of $178,998.34

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Startcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittylicious and YoBit. In the last seven days, Startcoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Startcoin has a market capitalization of $178,998.34 and $197.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Startcoin Coin Profile

Startcoin (CRYPTO:START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org.

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

