Starwood Property Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,553 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 230% compared to the typical volume of 773 call options.

Shares of NYSE STWD traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,333,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,231,079. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $286.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.22 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

STWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner acquired 25,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 361,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,404.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 218,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,469,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,179,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,934,000 after buying an additional 41,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after acquiring an additional 126,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,887,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,648,000 after purchasing an additional 129,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the period. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

