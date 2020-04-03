STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Capitalization Tops $34.34 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $34.34 million and $585,501.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00015875 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDCM, OKCoin and Kyber Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.22 or 0.04438827 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00066944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036902 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014804 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010530 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003411 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a token. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DSX, Kyber Network, DDEX, IDCM, Ethfinex, OKCoin and Tokens.net. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

