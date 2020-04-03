Status Price Hits $0.0177 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Status has a total market cap of $61.36 million and approximately $43.36 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges including Kyber Network, Kucoin, BigONE and ChaoEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.95 or 0.02650711 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00196950 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047237 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034139 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status’ genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, OTCBTC, OKEx, Upbit, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Huobi, Poloniex, ABCC, IDCM, Neraex, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, OOOBTC, CoinTiger, IDEX, Kucoin, ChaoEX, ZB.COM, GOPAX, Koinex, IDAX, Gatecoin, Livecoin, Binance, LATOKEN, TOPBTC, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Ovis, Radar Relay, Gate.io, BigONE, DDEX, Bithumb, DragonEX, Liqui and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

