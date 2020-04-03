Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MITO)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.08.

MITO stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Stealth BioTherapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

