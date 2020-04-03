Stealth Price Hits $0.0352 on Top Exchanges (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, Stealth has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One Stealth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000518 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Stealth has a market cap of $1.24 million and $5,829.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007188 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004043 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00001170 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001249 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00047827 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 35,283,478 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

