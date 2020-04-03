Steem One Day Trading Volume Tops $28.02 Million (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Steem has a total market capitalization of $67.89 million and $28.02 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002712 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Upbit, Huobi and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,751.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.31 or 0.03485471 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00750371 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014467 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000593 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 387,766,811 coins and its circulating supply is 370,792,717 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX, Binance, HitBTC, Bittrex, Bithumb, RuDEX, Huobi and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

