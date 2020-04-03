Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.57.

A number of brokerages have commented on STML. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STML opened at $4.64 on Friday. Stemline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $18.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $243.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. Stemline Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.74% and a negative return on equity of 56.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 20,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $106,426.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $137,174.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,289 shares of company stock worth $815,230. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,348 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stemline Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,883,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,022,000 after acquiring an additional 274,433 shares during the period. AXA raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 582,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

