Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.69. Stepan posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $444.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

SCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. CL King started coverage on Stepan in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In related news, VP David Kabbes purchased 2,222 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at $203,041.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Stepan by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,050,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Stepan during the third quarter worth about $1,367,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stepan during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stepan by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Stepan by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,671. Stepan has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.44. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

