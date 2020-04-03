Stephen W. Hope Sells 81 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total value of $11,949.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen W. Hope also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72.

ADSK stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,214,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,427. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.40. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $211.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 144.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. Bank of America raised their price objective on Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6,175.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2,918.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

