Stephens Lowers DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Price Target to $20.00

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Stephens from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 77.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DXPE. BidaskClub lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of DXP Enterprises from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXP Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

DXP Enterprises stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.26. 3,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,296. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $199.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.93. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $45.66.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.49). DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $295.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

