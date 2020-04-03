Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. Stephens cut their price target on Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 3.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the third quarter worth about $235,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,494,000 after acquiring an additional 46,818 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 130.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 15.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $139.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.19 and its 200-day moving average is $148.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.86. Steris has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Steris will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Steris’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

