Stewart Butterfield Sells 117,000 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 117,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $3,045,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,001 shares in the company, valued at $9,553,036.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $60,125.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $61,200.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $65,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $66,875.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $67,075.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $69,425.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $69,450.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,260 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $57,539.60.

On Thursday, February 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $57,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $57,450.00.

WORK stock remained flat at $$24.26 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,537,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,649,910. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion and a PE ratio of -15.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.24 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 138.05% and a negative net margin of 90.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WORK. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Slack from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Slack from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Slack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Slack from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Slack in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

