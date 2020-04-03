Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Price Target to $35.00

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 252.82% from the stock’s previous close.

ERI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $68.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.19.

NASDAQ ERI traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $9.92. 1,817,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,898,948. The company has a market capitalization of $909.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.04. Eldorado Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $70.74.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $592.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.74 million. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

