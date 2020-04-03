Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $71.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.03% from the company’s previous close.

HAS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from to in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from to in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.94.

HAS traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $68.91. 24,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average is $97.75. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $126.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hasbro by 7,213.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,671 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

