Stillwater Investment Management LLC Purchases 746 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,733 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,852 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 224,254 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 7,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,192,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,919,688. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.40. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $116.13 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,185.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.