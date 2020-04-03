Stillwater Investment Management LLC Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.63. The company had a trading volume of 688,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,103,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $180.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,065. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.