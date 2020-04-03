Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 3rd (AAPL, AYI, BBBY, BFS, CDR, ECOL, ETSY, EXPR, GALT, KMX)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 3rd:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $290.00 to $260.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $114.00 to $100.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $7.00 to $4.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $58.00 to $32.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $5.00 to $2.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $37.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $2.00 to $1.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $8.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $115.00 to $82.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $19.00 to $10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its target price reduced by Imperial Capital from $93.00 to $71.00. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $98.00 to $59.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price target reduced by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $50.00 to $38.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $58.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $160.00 to $135.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $20.00 to $16.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price cut by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $42.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $92.00 to $70.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $24.00 to $14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $17.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its target price lowered by Imperial Capital from $69.00 to $54.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $14.00 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

