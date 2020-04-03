Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 3rd (ACGBY, AKAM, BACHY, BCMXY, CHFFF, CICHF, CIHKY, CLR, CMAKY, CME)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 3rd:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc started coverage on shares of AGRICULTURAL BK/ADR (OTCMKTS:ACGBY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc began coverage on shares of BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc began coverage on shares of China Everbright International (OTCMKTS:CHFFF). Jefferies Financial Group Inc issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc started coverage on shares of CHINA MERCHANTS/ADR (OTCMKTS:CIHKY). Jefferies Financial Group Inc issued a hold rating on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc initiated coverage on shares of China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $157.00 price target on the stock.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Lake Street Capital. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00.

GMO Internet (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc began coverage on shares of Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.

Independence Group (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR). They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $363.00 price target on the stock.

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Mizuho currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Bank of America Corp assumed coverage on shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD). They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $59.00.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Recordati (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Recordati S.p.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals for rare disease treatments. The company operates primarily in Russia, Turkey, North Africa and United States of America. Recordati S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ReNeuron Group plc is involved in the development of cell-based therapies. Its therapeutic candidate is CTX stem cell therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by the effects of a stroke which are in clinical development phase. ReNeuron Group plc is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom. “

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

