Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 3rd (ASC, BBY, BGO, BNZL, CNE, ETSY, GDDY, HSV, IOM, MGNS)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 3rd:

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Bango (LON:BGO) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) had its price target trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 120 ($1.58). Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Homeserve (LON:HSV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Iomart Group (LON:IOM) had its target price reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 442 ($5.81). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Iomart Group (LON:IOM) had its corporate rating reissued by analysts at FinnCap.

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) had its target price lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73). Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Redcentric (LON:RCN) had its corporate rating reaffirmed by analysts at FinnCap.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) had its corporate rating reiterated by analysts at FinnCap.

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

VP (LON:VP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

