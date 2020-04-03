Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 3rd (AOBC, BMRN, CVGW, EBAY, HLG, HLMAF, HOLI, HRGLY, HRIBF, INVVY)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, April 3rd:

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get American Outdoor Brands Corp alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Horiba Ltd. engages in manufacture and sale of instruments and systems for industrial applications. Its operating segments include Automotive Test Systems, Process and Environmental Instruments, Semiconductor Instruments, Medical-Diagnostic Instruments and Systems and Scientific Instruments and Systems. The company operates primarily in America, Asia and Oceania, Japan and Europe. Horiba Ltd is engaged in Kyoto, Japan. “

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Investors Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust operating in the Midwest. “

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company which provides financing to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. The company offers solutions for the ground-up construction of self-storage facilities or self-storage redevelopment opportunities as well as for the acquisition of, refinancing of existing indebtedness on, recapitalization of stabilized self-storage facilities. Jernigan Capital, Inc. is based in MIAMI, United States. “

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.