Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 12,042 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,017 call options.

Several research analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Cfra upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.30.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director James S. Kahan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.96 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,910.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ariel Emanuel sold 71,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $4,159,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock traded down $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 463,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,100,231. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.80 and a beta of 1.32. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.