Storeum (STO) Price Hits $0.0432 on Major Exchanges

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded down 31.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Storeum has a total market capitalization of $12.04 million and approximately $41,962.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storeum token can now be purchased for $0.0432 or 0.00000642 BTC on exchanges including EtherFlyer and VinDAX. In the last week, Storeum has traded 65.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000508 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005215 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002390 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 102.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000262 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002275 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Storeum Profile

Storeum (CRYPTO:STO) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 tokens. Storeum’s official website is storeum.co. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum.

Buying and Selling Storeum

Storeum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storeum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

