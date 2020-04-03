Storj (STORJ) Trading Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Storj has a total market capitalization of $12.34 million and $1.37 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can currently be bought for $0.0909 or 0.00001343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Huobi, OKEx and IDAX. During the last seven days, Storj has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.44 or 0.02636837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00198607 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047359 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official website is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Radar Relay, Poloniex, Binance, Bittrex, Huobi, IDAX, Livecoin, Upbit, Liqui, OKEx, CoinTiger, Liquid, ABCC, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.