Storm Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $384,475.00 (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Storm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Coinnest, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and WazirX. During the last week, Storm has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Storm has a market cap of $8.75 million and $384,475.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Storm alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.44 or 0.02636837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00198607 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047359 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Storm Token Profile

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,615,901,012 tokens. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Radar Relay, IDEX, Bitbns, WazirX, YoBit, HitBTC, Binance, Bancor Network, Coinnest, Bittrex, Coinrail, Upbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.