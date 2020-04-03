STPT Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.03 Million (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One STPT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, STPT has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar. STPT has a market capitalization of $14.03 million and $1.43 million worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.60 or 0.02624938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00198054 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00047095 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

STPT Token Profile

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 687,660,639 tokens. STPT’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. STPT’s official website is stp.network.

STPT Token Trading

STPT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STPT using one of the exchanges listed above.

