STRAKS (STAK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $20.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. STRAKS has a market cap of $20,962.19 and approximately $20.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STRAKS alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,733.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.08 or 0.02110176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $234.82 or 0.03487438 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00602196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015380 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00787553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00075718 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025314 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00486657 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014870 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STRAKS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STRAKS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.