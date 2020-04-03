Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0612 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSE RCS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 348,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,037. Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80.

About Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

