Stratis Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.89 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00004141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Coinrail, Crex24 and SouthXchange. Stratis has a market capitalization of $27.89 million and $2.11 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stratis has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007184 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00001170 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000524 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00049947 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,745,421 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org.

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Poloniex, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Bithumb, SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Upbit, Coinrail, Livecoin, Crex24, Cryptomate, HitBTC, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

