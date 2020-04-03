Streamit Coin (STREAM) Market Cap Hits $180,118.35

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Streamit Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Streamit Coin has a market capitalization of $180,118.35 and $13,632.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streamit Coin has traded down 79.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00340014 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00419909 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018117 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000437 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000654 BTC.

About Streamit Coin

STREAM is a coin. Streamit Coin's total supply is 11,992,135 coins and its circulating supply is 11,465,408 coins. Streamit Coin's official website is streamitcoin.com. The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streamit Coin

Streamit Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamit Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

