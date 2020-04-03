Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Price Up 20.9% This Week

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0427 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, Radar Relay, Mercatox and Binance. During the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $28.93 million and $2.25 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014921 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.13 or 0.02622432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00197699 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00047107 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033929 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, DragonEX, Binance, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Coinone, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

