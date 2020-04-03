Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (SAX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR: SAX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/1/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €64.00 ($74.42) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €73.00 ($84.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €85.50 ($99.42) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €74.00 ($86.05) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €47.50 ($55.23) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €85.50 ($99.42) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €89.00 ($103.49) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €85.50 ($99.42) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €84.00 ($97.67) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €84.00 ($97.67) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €87.50 ($101.74) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €81.00 ($94.19) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €106.00 ($123.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €83.00 ($96.51) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €84.00 ($97.67) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €83.00 ($96.51) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €87.50 ($101.74) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Stroeer SE & Co KGaA was given a new €106.00 ($123.26) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR SAX traded up €1.54 ($1.79) on Friday, hitting €48.04 ($55.86). 204,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €62.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €69.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -186.20. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €37.00 ($43.02) and a 52-week high of €78.65 ($91.45).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

