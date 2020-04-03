Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several brokerages have commented on SBBP. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Strongbridge Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBBP. Barclays PLC raised its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 17,718 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 63,759 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,135,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 336.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 37,669 shares during the last quarter. 43.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 58.16% and a negative net margin of 227.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

