StrongHands Trading 8.4% Lower This Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $240,979.18 and $107.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,784,220,791 coins and its circulating supply is 16,371,026,437 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex, BiteBTC, Crex24, STEX, Trade Satoshi and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

