Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Hits $1.22 Million

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $2,086.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BiteBTC, Radar Relay and Binance. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.73 or 0.02642630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00199200 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00047410 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum launched on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin, Binance, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, HitBTC, OKEx, Bitbns, COSS and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

