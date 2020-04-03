Summit Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,673 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Summit Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.6% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after buying an additional 32,355 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 116,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,382,000 after buying an additional 105,382 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after buying an additional 353,778 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,643,410. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

