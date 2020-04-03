Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $328.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) will report sales of $328.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $321.00 million to $343.50 million. Summit Materials reported sales of $305.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Summit Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

SUM stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,083,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Materials (SUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.