SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE) and The Competition Financial Contrast

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ: SNDE) is one of 184 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get SUNDANCE ENERGY/S alerts:

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a beta of 3.41, meaning that its share price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s rivals have a beta of 2.23, meaning that their average share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors -27.21% -2.15% 2.79%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SUNDANCE ENERGY/S $164.93 million -$28.14 million -0.41 SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors $10.22 billion $456.42 million 4.12

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SUNDANCE ENERGY/S. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 0 3 2 0 2.40 SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors 2537 9480 13003 437 2.45

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S presently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 197.62%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 110.87%. Given SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S rivals beat SUNDANCE ENERGY/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.