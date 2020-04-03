SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Director Purchases $4,865,159.75 in Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Director S.A. Total purchased 1,028,575 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $4,865,159.75.

S.A. Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, S.A. Total acquired 42,134 shares of SunPower stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $283,983.16.

On Tuesday, March 17th, S.A. Total acquired 456,071 shares of SunPower stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $2,266,672.87.

On Friday, February 14th, S.A. Total bought 676,600 shares of SunPower stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $6,231,486.00.

Shares of SPWR stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $4.74. 230,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,483,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $16.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.50 and a beta of 2.00.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,564,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 163,193 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,368,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 729,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 219,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 14.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 566,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 71,894 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPWR. ValuEngine upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen downgraded shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

