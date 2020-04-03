SunTrust Banks Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Conagra Brands in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.02. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,588,710,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,654,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 33,852,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 19,745.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,245 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

