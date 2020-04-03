SunTrust Banks Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.17). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $397.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.76 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.

TAST has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James cut Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,355,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after buying an additional 1,978,580 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,334,000 after buying an additional 277,221 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,763,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,436,000 after buying an additional 136,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 724,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 417.3% during the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 595,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Harris acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,841.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,024 shares in the company, valued at $196,594.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $198,650 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

