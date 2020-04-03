SunTrust Banks Comments on Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($1.90) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.75). SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $44.34 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average is $106.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 135,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 96,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,299,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,395,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 61,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.