SunTrust Banks Comments on El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for El Pollo LoCo in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $284.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.26. El Pollo LoCo has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.04 million. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

