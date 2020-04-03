SunTrust Banks Comments on UDR, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UDR in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for UDR’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UDR. Zelman & Associates raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

UDR opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.20 and a 12 month high of $51.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. State Street Corp grew its stake in UDR by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in UDR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,166,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,953,000 after buying an additional 436,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UDR by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,739,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,581,000 after buying an additional 230,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,760,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,630,000 after buying an additional 102,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,515,000 after purchasing an additional 125,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,113.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

