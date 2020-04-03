SunTrust Banks Comments on Wingstop Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wingstop in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wingstop from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.65.

Shares of WING stock opened at $79.55 on Friday. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $107.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average of $84.78. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

In other Wingstop news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $591,321.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,647,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,093,000 after purchasing an additional 84,445 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after buying an additional 203,130 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wingstop by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 792,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,322,000 after buying an additional 169,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,015,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

