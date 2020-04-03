SunTrust Banks Lowers Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $42.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target cut by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.26. 2,199,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,059,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 57,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,729,000. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

